Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.34. 11,288,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,307. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.92 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.92 and its 200 day moving average is $491.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

