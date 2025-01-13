Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 204 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 998,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,286. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

