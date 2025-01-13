Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.01). Approximately 498,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 209,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

