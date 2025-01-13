Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.01. 9,732,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,730,008. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

