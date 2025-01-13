UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Tops $5.23 on Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00005690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $5.23 million and $336,548.75 worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,516.53 or 0.99615304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,734.33 or 0.98763879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.60309062 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $245,654.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.