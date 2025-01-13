uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) & Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) Critical Comparison

Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ – Get Free Report) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wright Medical Group and uniQure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure 0 2 6 2 3.00

Profitability

uniQure has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 144.58%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Wright Medical Group.

This table compares Wright Medical Group and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N/A N/A N/A uniQure -837.80% -188.82% -32.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wright Medical Group and uniQure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A uniQure $28.59 million 23.62 -$308.48 million ($4.96) -2.79

Wright Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uniQure.

Summary

uniQure beats Wright Medical Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia in adults and children; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, a sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; consumer healthcare products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, and others; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines. Sanofi was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease. In addition, it is developing AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

