Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $7.32 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.32 billion and $326.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00013266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00103057 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,518,038 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,518,037.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 13.17209149 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1155 active market(s) with $209,833,519.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

