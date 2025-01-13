UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $23.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $543.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.25 and its 200-day moving average is $562.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

