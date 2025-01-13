Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $21.57. 6,287,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,851,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $207,897.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at $277,539.85. This represents a 42.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,669 shares of company stock worth $17,480,869. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

