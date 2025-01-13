Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 190,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $211.58 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

