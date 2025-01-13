Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $76.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 919,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,078. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

