Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 802,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2006 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

