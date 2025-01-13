Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,978,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.87. 191,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $202.66 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

