Vigilare Wealth Management Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

