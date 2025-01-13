Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

UMMA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. 37,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,905. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

