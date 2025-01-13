Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.07. 19,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

