Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS WFAFY traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.07. 19,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.
About Wesfarmers
