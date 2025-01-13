Westmount Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 336,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 55,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,610,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $734.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.