Westmount Partners LLC Purchases 7,939 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.26. 13,619,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,645,852. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.