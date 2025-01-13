Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $378.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $344.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

