WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 48442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 105,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,505,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 256,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

