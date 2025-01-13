Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a growth of 366.2% from the December 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Xcel Brands stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 38,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,170. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
