Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 767,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,187. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $200.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

