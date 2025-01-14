16,033 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $224.86 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.