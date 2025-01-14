180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,809 shares of company stock worth $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

