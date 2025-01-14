180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ASML by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $727.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.87. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

