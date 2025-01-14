2,281 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,701 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.