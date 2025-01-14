2,281 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,701 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.