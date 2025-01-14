2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.21, but opened at $54.70. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 1,702,211 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
