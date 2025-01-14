3,387 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.52 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.