5,163 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.87.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

