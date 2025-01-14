AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,012.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,065.17 and a 200-day moving average of $925.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.