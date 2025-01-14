AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

