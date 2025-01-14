Adam Laponis Sells 5,886 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $254,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Adam Laponis sold 4,160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $185,536.00.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.9 %
TWST stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 915,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,913. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5,473.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
