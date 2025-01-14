ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADEN. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

