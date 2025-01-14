AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $534.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $431.81 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $484.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

