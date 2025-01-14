AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

