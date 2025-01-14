AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.86 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

