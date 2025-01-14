AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 902 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

