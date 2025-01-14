Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OEF opened at $285.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.17 and a 12 month high of $298.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.48.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

