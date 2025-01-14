Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.92 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.