Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 107,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

