Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

