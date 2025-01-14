Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000.

ESGU opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $134.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

