Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$236,860.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.43, for a total value of C$236,860.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$60.17 and a 52-week high of C$123.86. The stock has a market cap of C$60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 135.63%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

