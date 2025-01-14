Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.83. 1,949,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.04. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $337.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

