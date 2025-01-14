Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.86 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.09 on Tuesday, reaching $307.83. 1,949,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

