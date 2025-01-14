Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.86 EPS.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.09 on Tuesday, reaching $307.83. 1,949,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00.
Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.