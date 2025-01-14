AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of EOVBF remained flat at C$12.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. AirTrip has a 52-week low of C$12.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.22.
About AirTrip
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.