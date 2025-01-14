Amentum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMTM)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 227% compared to the average volume of 3,516 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Trading Up 1.8 %

AMTM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 2,068,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,418. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

