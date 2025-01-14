América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 1148018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 228,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 343.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,545.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 174,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.