AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

