AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About AmmPower
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.