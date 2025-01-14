Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COWS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWS Free Report ) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 20.27% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

